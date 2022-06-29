Moon Knight and Mandalorian Fan Shines in Epic Crossover Cosplay

Disney+ has captured the TV zeitgeist with shows like Marvel's Moon Knight and Star Wars: The Mandalorian – and one fan is showing love to both with some epic new cosplay! As you can see below, Instagram user @TheDancingJedi put together some cosplay that incorporates some Mando flair in Moon Knight's Khonshu armor – including a full-fledged Moon Knight-themed Mandalorian helmet! It's pretty awesome work – check it out below!

Moon Knight owned the spring season of 2022 with its deep character study of Marc Spector/Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac). The acting from Isaac and his villain opponent Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) was top-notch, and Moon Knight was most certainly unlike any other Marvel Cinematic Universe project before it. The ending of Moon Knight also left fans with one of the bigger cliffhangers that we've ever seen, as it was revealed that Marc Spector has no idea what Khonshu has being doing to him through a third (and very deranged) personality named Jake Lockley.

We don't yet know for sure where Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight will appear next in the MCU, but hopes are very high for Moon Knight Season 2 to happen.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian single-handedly opened the door to an entire Star Wars TV Universe. It's even more commendable, then, that within the rapidly-expanding Star Wars TV Universe The Mandalorian still stands out as king. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is currently in development, with plans for it to return in 2023.

(SPOILERS) The Book of Boba Fett took a (controversial) detour through the stories of The Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his Force-sensitive charge Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) and set the stage for an exciting storyline in The Mandalorian Season 3. Din learned that the Darksaber he took from Moff Gideon is a sacred totem of leadership on Mandalore – and that there will be many who want to challenge him for it in battle. Mando was left with a new quest to complete: taking the Darksaber back to Mandalore and using it to unlock and restore the planet as the the homeworld of all Mandalorian tribes. Grogu forsook the path of the Jedi in order to join his surrogate father in the Mandalorian way – and all the dangers and glory that come with it.

Both Moon Knight and The Mandalorian are currently streaming on Disney+.