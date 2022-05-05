Moon Knight Producers Confirm Season 2 Status Is Unknown

✖

Marvel Studios has only given one of their Disney+ series a second season, and that was Tom Hiddleston's Loki. The series broke the multiverse and pushed Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward. The latest Marvel Studios series Moon Knight, just wrapped up a terrific first season and is expected to get another season, but nothing was officially announced. It seems as if the people behind-the-scenes of the series have no idea what will happen next either. While speaking with Deadline, Mohamed Diab and Grant Curtis revealed that the fate of the series is currently up in the air.

"We don't know if there's a next season. Marvel doesn't go with a conventional way, so even if they like the character and want to extend the world, it could be season 2, it could be a standalone film, or he can join another superhero's journey," Diab said. "I'm kept in the dark, just like the fans. We never discussed it being a season 2, but one day there's going to be an expansion, but I don't know how it's going to look like."



"Where Moon Knight lands in MCU after this, I actually don't know. As a fan, I want to know, because Oscar created such an engaging, emotional performance that people want to see more of the Steven-Marc-Jake story." Curtis added.

Recently director Justin Benson revealed how the character they revealed during the action-packed season finale was there all along. While speaking with Marvel.com the director explained how they planted seeds for the surprise role during each episode. "We were intentionally planting the seed," Benson elaborates. "You're trying to ride this line of it being like, the mystery, that may not mean a lot to people that don't know the Moon Knight canon super well. But that when you see the coffin, there's that the movement and sound coming from it that may even feel like something supernatural or demonic. While also trying to ride this line that it's not literally going to be a creature from the descent popping out. It's going to be a person later. But trying to make it feel so dangerous; just a beat, a feeling there's something extraordinarily dangerous." Benson added.



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+.

Did you like Moon Knight's post-credits scene? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!