Marvel Movies Now Occupy the Top Three Spots at Domestic Box Office Year to Date

In an impressive display of box office clout, Marvel Entertainment is responsible for the three highest-grossing films of 2018 so far: Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Deadpool 2.

Black Panther opened in February and has earned $698.6 million at the box office, making it the third-highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office.

Avengers: Infinity War, which also features Black Panther, was released in April and set a new opening weekend record at the box office, earning $258 million. Infinity War is gaining ground on its predecessor. The film currently has made $621.7 million at the box office and is expected to cross $625 million by the end of the Memorial Day weekend. The film brought together nearly all of the major characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and featured Josh Brolin as the villain Thanos.

The number three movie of 2018 so far also features Brolin, who debuts as the time-traveling mutant Cable in Deadpool 2 opposite Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Deadpool. The R-Rated film isn’t soaring quite as high as its Marvel movie brethren but is still bringing in a stellar box office for 20th Century Fox. Released on May 18th, Deadpool 2 has so far grossed $207.4 million.

There’s still one more Marvel movie to join the box office race in 2018. Ant-Man and the Wasp will premiere in July and reveal what Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne have been up to since Ant-Man was last seen in Captain America: Civil War.

Black Panther is now available on home media. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.