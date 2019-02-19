All The Marvel Movies Rumored And Confirmed After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

After Marvel Studios gets through Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, their release slate is nearly empty, save for Spider-Man: Far From Home. There’s been plenty of back-door confirmations and rumors, but the production house is remaining pretty mum on their new offerings.

We’ve decided to compile all of the movies — both confirmed and heavily-rumored — in one place that’s easy for you to digest. Also of note, we’ve decided to include both of the remaining confirmed X-Men films in addition to the two Sony properties confirmed for release featuring Marvel characters.

As of now, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige hopes he’s able to unveil the MCU Phase 4 slate sometime after Avengers: Endgame.

“I hope [the news comes] after that,” Feige says. “I think there will be certain elements that start to come about, not the least of which is the already announced release date of the next Spider-Man film. But other than that we’re going to keep it very close to the vest because this is really about focusing on the unprecedented conclusion to a 22-movie overarching narrative.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix – June 7, 2019

The first Marvel movie after Avengers: Endgame is Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, likely the last film featuring the current cast before the properties are absorbed by Disney and subsequently Marvel Studios.

The full synopsis for Dark Phoenix is below.

“In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling our of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 5, 2019

Far From Home is the first MCU movie in a post-Endgame world. In fact, it’s the only MCU film after the mega-blockbuster to have a release date. Far From Home enters theaters on July 5th.

The New Mutants – August 2, 2019

With an apparently brand-new release date, we’re not even sure if The New Mutants will get a traditional theatrical release at this point. Currently, the official release date is listed as August 2, 2019.

Morbius – July 10, 2020

After Venom surprised at the box office, Sony instantly pushed a movie featuring Morbius the Living Vampire into development. Set to feature Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) in the titular role, Morbius just recently began production in London.

Black Panther 2 – Confirmed But No Date

With Black Panther crushing the box office, it’s all but confirmed Ryan Coogler and company will be back for a follow-up. As of November, Coogler hadn’t started working on a script.

Doctor Strange 2 – Confirmed But No Date

After a monstrous outing in Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will be returning to his own solo movie sooner or later. In fact, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed a sequel last summer.

The Eternals – Confirmed But No Date

In a previous interview with TheWrap last year, Feige seemingly confirmed The Eternals was in development, saying “”Eternals is one of many many many things that we are actively beginning to have creative discussions about to see if we believe in them enough to put them on a slate.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Confirmed But No Date

Even without James Gunn at the helm, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will go on, though it has yet to receive a release date. Last October, Feige confirmed the third Guardians film would happen, although he didn’t so as much hint at what a possible release date could be.

Venom 2 – Confirmed But No Date

As mentioned prior, Venom killed it at the international box office — certainly enough to warrant a sequel at Sony. According to reports from Variety, the follow-up will feature Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom take on Woody Harrleson, who’ll turn into Carnage after a brief cameo in the Venom post-credits scene.

Black Widow – Rumored

Even though it’s reportedly the next MCU flick to start production, Marvel’s been more quiet than usual on the solo Black Widow flick. Originally set to start filming this month or next, cameras reportedly won’t begin filming until June.

Ant-Man and the Wasp 3 – Rumored

According to Ant-Man star Michael Douglas, there have been talks about a third entry to the Ant-Man franchise. Though there have been talks, Douglas says, there’s “nothing formal” as of yet.

Nova – Rumored

Completely out of left field, Adam McKay revealed that he was under the impression Marvel Studios had been “kicking around” a movie featuring Nova, a fan-favorite character among Marvel cosmic fans. Though Feige hasn’t confirmed a Nova movie is in development, he has said the character has “immediate potential.”

“Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board,” Feige told ComicBook.com ahead of Avengers: Infinity War‘s release. “Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy].”