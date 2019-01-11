All The Marvel Movies And TV Shows Coming In 2019

For fans of the House of Ideas and their thousands of characters, this year is going to be one of the biggest years on records. Between Disney and Fox, nearly a dozen different properties will some kind of content this year, whether it be in the form of a movie or television show.

Kicking things of with season two of The Punisher in just a few short weeks, Netflix will offer another show in the form of Jessica Jones Season Three sometime this year, though we don’t have a date — or general timeframe — as of this writing.

Marvel Studios and 20th Century Fox have been hard at work making movies featuring Marvel characters with five feature films hitting the silver screen between both studios.

Last but not least, it’ll be one of the busiest years on record for Jeph Loeb and the remainder of the folks at Marvel Television as they’ll be releasing new seasons of six different television shows, counting the two aforementioned properties for Netflix.

The Gifted Season Two – Currently Airing

Starting last fall, the second season of The Gifted is currently airing on FOX. Just returning from its midseason break, the X-Men-based show still has six episodes left to air this year.

As of now, it’s too early to tell whether or not the impending Disney/Fox deal will have an effect on the Fox-owned television shows like The Gifted or Noah Hawley’s Legion.

The Punisher Season Two – January 18th

Now less than two weeks away, The Punisher Season Two will hit Netflix on January 18th featuring the return of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), and company. The full synopsis for season two can be found below.

“Former marine-turned-vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) has been living a quiet life on the road until he suddenly becomes embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl (Giorgia Whigham). As he is drawn into the mystery surrounding her and those in pursuit of the information she holds, Castle attracts a new target on his back as new and old enemies force him to confront whether he should accept his destiny and embrace a life as “The Punisher.” Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

The cast also features Ben Barnes (Billy Russo), Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani), Jason R. Moore (Curtis), Josh Stewart (John Pilgrim), and Floriana Lima (Dr. Krista Dumont).”

The entire first season is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Captain Marvel – March 8th

The long-awaited live-action debut of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel is nearly here as the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-led Captain Marvel debuts March 8th.

Featuring Brie Larson in the titular role, the film is set to follow Danvers as she tries to regain her lost memories as a war rages one between two alien races — the Kree and Skrulls.

Along with the Academy Award-winning Larson, Captain Marvel is also set to star Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Avengers: Endgame – April 26th

Topping the majority of most-anticipated lists, Avengers: Endgame will finally make its way into theaters on April 26th essentially serving as the culmination to the current iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Cloak & Dagger Season 2 – Spring 2019

A sleeper hit for Marvel Television, the first season of Cloak & Dagger debuted last year to acclaim from fans and critics alike. Though we don’t know an exact date of when the sophomore outing of the Joe Pokaski-led series will begin to air, we do know it’s currently in production and previous key art has teased that it will debut Spring 2019.

According to Pokaski, the writer’s room is more than excited to bring a classic character from the Cloak and Dagger comics mythos to live-action come Season Two.

“We got very excited, the writers and I, when we were breaking the first season because we knew who Mayhem was and we knew Brigid began as a friend,” Pokaski explained. “It was very exciting as writers to say, low key, we can start telling you words and story of a villain in the most ninja way possible.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix – June 7th

Seemingly the end of the current iteration of the “proper” X-Men franchise, the Simon Kinberg-helmed Dark Phoenix flies into theaters this summer on June 7th. While the film was produced by 20th Century Fox, it could end up technically being the first X-Men film released by Disney, as the House of Mouse/Fox deal is slated to be complete in the next few months.

According to Kinberg, the movie is a new chapter for the characters we’ve been following since 2000’s X-Men.

“I see it as a new chapter,” Kinberg said at CCXP in Brazil last month. “I see it as taking the franchise in a different direction tonally. And that doesn’t mean that the next one will have the same tone, it just means that the next one can have a different tone. I think for many years, the X-Men, Bryan [Singer] really transformed the superhero genre in 2000 or 2001 when the first one came out. That’s almost 20 years ago. It is a long time ago. And at that time, superhero movies were not wildly popular, actually. There had been a few failures in the mid-90s, and there hadn’t been a lot of superhero movies, if any, around that time and X-Men sort of was revolutionary in its moment.

Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 5th

Though “snapped” in Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will swing back into theaters for his second solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this July. The sure-to-be-blockbuster featuring Holland and MCU newcomer Jake Gyllenhaal enters theaters on July 5th.

A previous panel at CCXP last November hinted Peter Parker and Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio would actually start the movie off as teammates of sorts.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal revealed at CCXP.

“And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Agents of SHIELD Season Six – July 2019

Agents of SHIELD return for its sixth season sometime in July, although ABC has yet to touch on an official date. In the wake of Director Phil Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) presumed death in the finale of season five, SHIELD will have a new leader in Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie, portrayed by Henry Simmons.

Leading into season six, fans won’t have to worry about it being the show’s last — ABC has already renewed the show for a thirteen-episode seventh season.

The New Mutants – August 2nd

The most peculiar release on the schedule is that of 20th Century Fox’s The New Mutants. Having been pushed back a few times already, the movie is still reportedly set for release on August 2nd.

In the same vein of previous Fox box office darlings Logan and Deadpool, one New Mutants producer thinks The New Mutants could end up with an R-rating.

“It’s the kind of movie that could go R, or it could be a hard PG-13,” New Mutants producer Hutch Parker said. “As I was saying before in terms of subgenres or the genre, it is obviously teased as a horror film, and most horror films these days are R-rated, but it stars a very young cast, so we’ll see. It really is what the movie wants to be. The studio is open to either rating…Traditionally, superhero movies are PG-13 other than Logan and the Deadpool movies, and generally, horror films are R-rated, so we’ll see where this one falls. It is a very scary, edgy movie.”

Jessica Jones Season Three – 2019

Though little has been revealed about Jessica Jones, the production behind season three is well underway and should be close to completion, if not done already. It’s anticipated this show will debut sometime in 2019 and could very well mark the end of the business relationship between Marvel Television and Netflix.

As of now, the streaming giant has canceled Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil and it’s fully expected the platform cancels The Punisher and Jessica Jones as Marvel as reportedly increased licensing fees in regards to their characters.

Legion Season Three – 2019

Last but not least, Noah Hawley’s critically acclaimed Legion is slated to debut its third season this year on FX. Though no word from Hawley and FX has surfaced in regards to the show, the show’s official Instagram feed posted an image and its story last year saying the third season would arrive in 2019.

Again, there’s no word whether the Disney/Fox deal would have an adverse effect on Legion.