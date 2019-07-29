Worst Possible Casting Choices for Marvel Movies Goes Viral

Marvel Studios prides itself on making major casting choices that fans either love right out of the gate, or come to love, once they’ve seen the actor fully immersed in the role. Ten years in and over twenty films in, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s casting errors seem all but non-existent – but that hasn’t stopped some fans from imagining what the worst could be.

As you will see below, when comic book writer Gail Simone (Birds of Prey, Batgirl, Deadpool, Wonder Woman) asked Marvel fans what their worst possible casting ideas for the MCU would be, the flood gates opened and out poured the sea of ugly that you see below. Prepare yourself:

Light the Fuse

Okay, today’s game is this…



Name a @marvel character, then pick the worst possible actor choice to play them. Please resist the temptation to say ScarJo for everything.



Go!



Please use hashtag #terribleMCUcasting — GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) July 29, 2019

Gail Simone pried open the Pandora’s Box that is social media and asked for fans’ darkest imaginings. And she sure got it…

Fantastic Burns

Steve Buscemi as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch). #terribleMCUcasting pic.twitter.com/rCeTNjPbHx — Torrey (@MasterAmino) July 29, 2019

Yeah, when Marvel fans think “brash, pretty-boy, hothead,” they definitely think “Steve Buscemi.” Owen Wilson’s surfer guy drawl would make Marvel fans hotter than the Torch could ever get.

Piccolo the Skrull

This is an insult to Talos, one of the best new character in the MCU. NEVER invoke the memory of Dragonball Evolution.

Whitekanda Forever

Well, if Black Panther was going get… less black, this would at least be a silver lining.

If Carrie Be Worthy…

#terribleMCUcasting



Sarah Jessica Parker as Beta Ray Bill pic.twitter.com/zi4mMhFLCj — Rick Howton (@RHowton) July 29, 2019

Awwwwwww now this one was just savage and cruel. Are we really still making jokes about Sarah Jessica Parker’s looks?

It’s Inhuman

Oh my god, once seen this cannot be unseen. It may be the ugliest idea to come out of this little fantasy casting experiment.

Somebody Stop Hulk!

Nevermind, *this* is is the ugliest thing to come out of this fantasy casting experiment! ?

Doctor Weird

In all of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, few things are as weird as this!

FALSE… It’s The Widow

Wait, no, *this* is the strangest thing in this Marvel Miscasting Universe.

