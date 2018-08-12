‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Wraps Filming

The Punisher ‘s sophomore season has wrapped filming, Curtis Hoyle actor Jason Moore announced on Instagram Saturday.

Hoyle is a disabled former Navy SARC and old war buddy of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), who in The Punisher continued to wage his one-man war on crime following the murder of his wife and two children.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The character, who made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the second season of Daredevil, readies another campaign on New York’s criminals as former best friend and now-enemy Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) returns following his near-fatal encounter with Castle that left the pretty boy grossly disfigured.

Annette O’Toole (Halt and Catch Fire) and Corbin Bernsen (American Gods) are among the new additions boarding Season Two as Eliza and Anderson Schultz, a wealthy power couple who will likely run afoul of Bernthal’s gun-slinging vigilante. Other series newcomers include Josh Stewart (Insidious: The Last Key), Floriana Lima (Supergirl) and Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why).

Returning alongside Bernthal and Moore is Karen Page actress Deborah Ann Woll, a Daredevil import and one of Castle’s most-trusted allies. As is typical for Marvel-Netflix productions, plot details are being kept under wraps.

“Last year, this time, I was going around telling people like you [Punisher is] the best show we may have done,” Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. “I think there were three fans on the floor, they were like, ‘Come on, man.’ I’m like, ‘If you don’t think it’s the best show that we’ve done and if [Jon] Bernthal is not Frank Castle, I will pay your Netflix subscription for a year.’ Never collected. Thank God.”

The second season is “just crazy stuff,” he said. “Crazy stuff. It’s going to be exactly what fans want. And Bernthal, Bernthal is Bernthal, man. He’s a force of nature, the dude.”

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for The Punisher Season Two. The streaming giant recently confirmed the third season of Daredevil will debut later this year.