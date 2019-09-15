The Punisher Season 1 Deleted Scene Surfaces, Featuring Violent Bar Fight

Netlfix’s The Punisher is no more, but the show still has a lot of fans across the world. Ben Barnes recently posted a deleted scene featuring a bar fight from Season 1 of the show. Jon Bernthal was also in the clip that begun to circulate online. The entire scene was presented in slow-motion and looked to involve multiple actors taking some fake hits and collapsing to the floor.

A lot of the comments under the video lament a lost Season 3 that fans had been anticipating. Netflix decided to put The Punisher out to pasture earlier this year. Two seasons would be all the show go to show its stuff on the platform. Deadline initially reported that The Punisher was just the fourth casualty in the burgeoning streaming war between Netflix and Disney. Disney+ will be here in November, and that launch has the company circling the wagons around their properties.

Deleted flashback scene from @ThePunisher season 1 where @jonnybernthal & I get into a fight outside a bar pic.twitter.com/144IGm7qID — Ben Barnes (@benbarnes) September 15, 2019

The “Defendersverse” shows were not long for Netflix anyway, at least if you were to survey the fans. Disney CEO Bob Iger had confirmed other limited series would call Disney+ home earlier this year. Marvel characters are huge for the House of Mouse, and people on the Internet saw the writing on the wall. There was almost no way that the company would allow a direct competitor to distribute content with these characters.

Jessica Jones was the last show standing from the “Defendersverse”, and now that one has been canceled as well. The third season had that anvil dangling over its head before it had even begun. One by one, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Punisher all fell. All of these shows were put on notice the second that Disney+ came onto the radar. That fact didn’t stop The Punisher‘s showrunner from plotting out a third season.

ComicBook.com had a conversation with Steve Lightfoot around the second season’s debut on Netflix. He revealed that he had a good idea on where we’d see Frank Castle (Bernthal) next.

“I mean, look, the end of Season Two, that final image was meant to say, very much, ‘Look, Frank is now The Punisher,’” Lightfoot previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully people were like, ‘I can’t wait for Season Three, you know, come back and see what the hell he’s up to.’”

“Because I’m so fully involved in the show, usually what happens for me is I finish the last one,” the producer said. “I’ve got a really good idea about what would be next. I’ve got a very good idea about what Season Three is, I’ve got an idea for it I’m really excited about, which Marvel know about and they’re also excited about. We just obviously hope we get the chance to go make it.”

“I think, the idea I have is very much back in the city,” the producer says of his plans for Season Three. “The theme is seeing Frank, now he has fully embraced the mantle of The Punisher, where that takes him and what problems that throws up for him as he follows that path. I can’t say much more than that really. But yeah, we’re hoping we get the good word and we go ahead and dive back in.”