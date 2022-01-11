Marvel Introduces New Black Widow in Old Man Logan Universe

A new Black Widow is being introduced in Wastelanders: Black Widow, a one-shot taking place in Marvel’s Old Man Logan universe. The publisher has been releasing various Wastelanders titles starring the likes of Wolverine, Hawkeye, Star-Lord, Black Widow, and Doctor Doom, coinciding with a podcast series on SiriusXM. Filmmaker Steven S. DeKnight, who has directed Pacific Rim: Uprising and written episodes of Marvel’s Daredevil, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Smallville, is the writer of Wastelanders: Black Widow #1. A preview of the issue illustrated by Well-Bee, Mattia Iacono, and VC’s Cory Petit teases this new Black Widow, who looks to be out for vengeance.

The preview takes readers to what’s left of the Kissimmee, FL Zoo & Botanical Garden, which appears to be the new home of the Lizard King, aka the Spider-Man villain Curt Connors. One of his henchmen, also a lizard person, reports that the mysterious prisoner they have in their clutches hasn’t offered up any useful information. The internal dialogue box is for our protagonist, an older woman with white hair wearing the familiar dark costume of the Black Widow. The only color in her outfit is the Red Room ensignia under the chin.

Today is the launch of original scripted podcast series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow. Following Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord and Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow is the third installment in the post-apocalyptic audio series. The 10-episode original scripted podcast is written by Alex Delyle (Fear the Walking Dead), directed by Timothy Busfield (Thirtysomething, The West Wing, and Peter Quill in Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord), with sound design and original music by Daniel Brunelle (The Two Princes, Sandra).

Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon voices our new Black Widow Helen Black, with additional performances by Eva Amurri (Saved!), Nate Corddry (Mom), Amber Gray (Hadestown), Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie), Chasten Harmon (Elementary), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), and Justin Kirk (Weeds).

“Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow is a mysterious, fun, and wild ride! Whether you’re a fan of Black Widow, or just a fan of the all-star cast, you’re going to want to binge this series.” said Jill Du Boff, Director of Audio at Marvel. “The creative team, writer Alex Delyle, and director Timothy Busfield have really pulled out all the stops on this show and the immersive world they built will have you wondering, who is the Black Widow?”

Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 goes on sale January 12th.

Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 Cover

Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 Credits

This Is Not An Ordinary Botanical Garden

The Domain of the Lizard King

The Wasteland’s New Black Widow