Marvel Reveals New Daredevil: Born Again Logo, She-Hulk Cameo Footage at D23 Expo

Daredevil is officially swinging his way back onto television, and Saturday's panel at Disney's D23 Expo gave us a first look at what that will entail. Marvel Studios unveiled a new logo for Daredevil: Born Again, the new series that will be making its way onto Disney+. An eighteen-episode run, the show will bring back Marvel veterans Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin. The series will be written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord. Additionally, fans were treated to footage of Cox's upcoming return as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak has a description of what that entailed.

"Jen and Daredevil debating the difference between goons and henchmen. I think one of the goons suggested "lede squad" but I could be wrong. Matt felt Jen's heart beating. Flirt moment cause she was into him."

"I love it. I've loved every minute of it," Cox told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And right now I'm just buzzing that it's kind of happening again, it's starting up again. And I don't know where it's going, I don't know how much involvement I'm going to have, I don't know what it's leading to, but it feels like we're born again. And so I feel like I'm getting a second chance at the dream job that has... I refer to it as, "There's the gift that keeps on giving." It's been so good to me, I've had such a good time doing it, I love playing the character, I love the stories. I've been doing other stuff, I've been working on my kids, but about a month ago, I re-upped my Marvel Unlimited account. And I started reading the comics from the beginning again, which I haven't done since we started the show all those years ago."

"And it's funny, I'm rereading the Joe Quesada, Kevin Smith, the Guardian Devil from '98," Cox continued. "And it's funny, I haven't read it since I read it before we started shooting the show. And it's funny reading it now, I'm recognizing so many moments that we kind of took. Because right at the beginning of that series, there is a confessional that is almost how we started our show. And at the time I hadn't read it enough to put the two together, but like he's in a confessional basically saying similar lines to what I said in that booth at the beginning of episode one, season one. So it's really fun to reread it and to be able to kind of identify little moments that were kind of little Easter eggs, the ones I was unaware of at the time."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

