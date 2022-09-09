Daredevil Born Again Reveals New Logo

Daredevil: Born Again has a new show logo, as revealed by Marvel Studios during the D23 Expo 2022. You can check out a shot of the new Daredevil TV logo below, clipped from a sizzle reel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Multiverse Saga that was shown at D23. The new show logo actually gives us the official MCU logo for Daredevil himself, with the double-D design that longtime comic book fans know and love. Check it out for yourself:

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil has a nice ramp-up lead-in to this Daredevil: Born Again reboot series (and all eighteen of its episodes). After Matt Murdock made his first MCU cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, we're about to see both Murdock and Daredevil in She-Hulk's final half of Season 1. Cox will then be back for the Echo series that bridges Hawkeye and Daredevil: Born Again, before the latter finally puts Daredevil in the full spotlight again. Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin is on a similar trajectory: he had a significant role in Hawkeye; will next be seen in Echo, and could really show up any number of other places before or soon after Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel fan theories and speculation about the Daredevil reboot have been relentless – even before Charlie Cox was officially announced as joining the MCU. Since the Daredevil Netflix series ended fans have wanted to see Cox's version of the character get to share the screen with Spider-Man, the Avengers and others. Theories about how that will happen range from Daredevil gathering together a new version of The Defenders team (Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, etc.), to Daredevil playing out the Shadowland Arc from the comics, which sees him possessed by the demon of The Hand ninja cult and returning to Hell's Kitchen as their leader, putting him at odds with the other heroes.

So far, all we have to go on are things like this new logo – or the new red-and-yellow costume Daredevil will be wearing.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released in early 2024 as part of Marvel's Phase 5 slate.