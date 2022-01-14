Marvel’s New Iron Fist Rescues Danny Rand in First Issue Preview (Exclusive)

There’s a new Iron Fist kicking butt in the Marvel Universe, and Danny Rand gets an up-close view in an exclusive preview of Iron Fist #1. The series from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Michael YG introduces a new wielder of the Chi of Shou-Lao the Undying, and his identity is a secret… at least for now. Jim Cheung designed a new costume for Danny Rand’s replacement, which so happens to borrow his familiar yellow mask to help keep his identity under wraps. Unlettered preview pages from Michael YG and colorist Jay Ramos find our mystery Iron Fist saving Danny from an army of attacking demons.

Danny appears to be out at a jewelry store when the demons attack. He may no longer have the powers of the Iron Fist, but Danny is still a trained martial artist, displaying some slick moves as he flips his cellphone in the air and catches it. Coincidentally, we see he’s been talking on the phone to his Heroes for Hire teammate Luke Cage. Even though Danny still has the moves, he’s taken down from behind and is on the verge of meeting a demonic end when Marvel’s new Iron Fist steps in with two fiery fists. Past and future Iron Fists then team up as they’re surrounded by their evil adversaries.

“It’s an incredible honor to introduce a new Iron Fist to the Marvel Universe. I’m excited to delve into the comic’s rich mythos and build on it,” Wong said when the series was announced. “What does it mean for someone to take up the mantle of the Iron Fist right now, today? As a newcomer, how does one interact with legacy, and how does one honor it while forging a new path?”

“Working for Marvel is a dream come true, yet it was beyond any dream to be trusted to carry the legacy of Iron Fist,” Michael YG added. “It is such an exciting new direction, I can’t wait for you to read all about it because I’m giving nothing less than my best efforts!”

“The first issue is a dynamic, action-packed, eerie and…if I do say, charming comic,” Editor Mark Paniccia said. “You’ll get the origin of this new Iron Fist but there are many cool mysteries that’ll unravel over the course of the series. Things even the most ardent Marvel fan would never expect!”

IRON FIST #1 (OF 5)

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MICHAEL YG

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

On Sale FEBRUARY 16TH

WHO IS THE NEW IRON FIST?! After giving up his power to save the world, DANNY RAND believes he’s seen the last of the IRON FIST… But when DEMONS begin to attack cities around the world, a MYSTERIOUS NEWCOMER in a FAMILIAR MASK appears, hands blazing with the CHI OF SHOU-LAO THE UNDYING! Who is this NEW IRON FIST? And does his power really come from the DRAGON OF K’UN-LUN… Or from something far more sinister?

