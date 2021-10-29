Marvel Announces New Iron Fist

Marvel just unveiled the new Iron Fist and fans are trying to guess who it could be. The company announced that there would be a new five-issue miniseries written by Alyssa Wong starting February 16th. Michael YG will be handling the art with Jay Ramos on colors. Jim Cheung drew that cover that got everyone talking this week. A new hero has taken up the Chi of Shou-Lao the Undying…or so it would seem. Marvel is playing coy about where this new version of Iron Fist is getting those powers. One thing seems for certain, that isn’t Danny Rand under the mask and he’s really leaving the identity behind for now. In a conversation with Marvel, Wong could not sound more thrilled to be working with the character after everything that has happened in Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon. Apparently, there are some big secrets that have lain dormant in the Marvel Comics Universe for a long time and it will be up to this new hero to stop an enemy that he is uniquely qualified to defeat.

“It’s an incredible honor to introduce a new Iron Fist to the Marvel Universe. I’m excited to delve into the comic’s rich mythos and build on it,” Wong began. “What does it mean for someone to take up the mantle of the Iron Fist right now, today? As a newcomer, how does one interact with legacy, and how does one honor it while forging a new path?”

“I’m so stoked to work with artist Michael YG, colorist Jay Ramos, and the rest of the incredible team on this book. And writing this character, who views things through fresh eyes, feels very special to me,” she added.

“Working for Marvel is a dream come true, yet it was beyond any dream to be trusted to carry the legacy of Iron Fist,” Michael YG chimed in. “It is such an exciting new direction, I can’t wait for you to read all about it because I’m giving nothing less than my best efforts!”

“The first issue is a dynamic, action-packed, eerie and…if I do say, charming comic,” Editor Mark Paniccia also mentioned. “You’ll get the origin of this new Iron Fist but there are many cool mysteries that’ll unravel over the course of the series. Things even the most ardent Marvel fan would never expect!”

IRON FIST #1 (OF 5)

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MICHAEL YG

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

