Marvel's New X-Men 2099 Team to Debut in Spider-Man 2099 Event

A new lineup for X-Men 2099 is going to make its debut in the Spider-Man 2099: Exodus event. The limited series comes from writer Steve Orlando and celebrates the 30th anniversary of Marvel's 2099 imprint. Spider-Man 2099 was the breakout star of the original line, with Miguel O'Hara traveling back and forth between the present day and his future home. Every issue of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus has already introduced fans to new iterations of Black Widow, Loki, and Winter Soldier, and they will soon be joined by the X-Men. Orlando and artist Kim Jacinto debut the new X-Men 2099 in August's Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #5.

Classic X-Men 2099 characters such as Cerebra, Krystalin, and Bloodhawk will be joined by the new class of future mutants, with many taking on the codenames of their legendary predecessors like Cyclops, Northstar, Phoenix, and more. Covers and the first look at Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #5 give a better look at what this new X-Men 2099 team will look like.

"From the comics to the toys, X-MEN 2099 was nothing more than the coolest stuff for me when I was just dipping my toe into reading monthly comics, launching right as I switched over from reading whatever I could from flea market back issue bins, to finally having a comic store and following books month to month," Orlando explained when asked about his love for 2099. "The world was desolate and engrossing, the team was both familiar and different -- a ragtag chosen family of mutants just struggling to survive. So, to celebrate that for 2099's 30th Anniversary is just kickass. To get to work with some of the first X-Men I ever met? Just kickass. And to add to that family, with faces both old and new? That's like some cross temporal electricity jolting back to whatever part of my brain holds my childhood. It wouldn't be 2099 without the X-Men, and here? We've got a team built to nod to the past but also dive headlong into the future!"

"It's such a great honor to design these characters! My design choices are inspired by different artists like Greg Baldwin and Dave Guertin from CreaturBox, Sean Galloway, Segi Brosa just to name a few. Looking at their designs helped me to envision and create these X-Men 2099 characters," Jacinto added. "This is a dream come true for me! I would like to thank my editors Mark Paniccia, Danny Khazem, and, one of the best writers out there, Steve Orlando! Such a great pleasure working with them! I am very thankful!"

Many of the new characters look familiar to longtime X-Men fans. The new Cyclops has Scott Summers' ruby quartz visor on his face, the Phoenix has a physical appearance similar to Storm, and another character also has features found on the time-traveling Cable, including his strands of white hair and the Askani symbol on his right eye.

You can check out the covers and first look for Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #5 below. The issue goes on sale August 3rd.