Marvel Introduces Future Versions of Winter Soldier and Loki

Future versions of Winter Soldier and Loki are about to be introduced for the 30th anniversary of Marvel 2099. A new Spider-Man 2099 limited series will take readers back to the fan-favorite future of the Marvel Universe, where fans will meet a new Winter Soldier and reunite with the Prince of Lies. Writer Steve Orlando and an all-star lineup of artists including Paul Fry, David Wachter, Marco Castiello, Ze Carlos, Alessandro Mircola, and Kim Jacinto collaborate on Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, as each issue focuses on a new character or team. It all kicks off in May with Spider-Man 2099: Exodus – Alpha #1.

When a Celestial falls to Earth, the world of 2099 sees it as a possible avenue out of its dystopian status quo. Miguel O’Hara then heads off on an adventure that brings Spider-Man 2099 to different corners of the Marvel Universe, including Asgard, the Wastelands, and mutantkind’s new home. However, an evil group calling themselves The Cabal has their own plans for this new paradise created by the Celestial, with Marvel teasing a big reveal for The Cabal’s mysterious leader.

“Roving the spinner-racks and trading cards of the early 1990s, the world of 2099 was my first future dystopia, its neon haunted visions of Marvel’s future close to my heart. And at the forefront of that future, fighting as anyone with his name always has, for the everyday folks of the future? Miguel O’Hara. Spider-Man 2099. So here, decades later, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of 2099 is a dream come true! And there was never any question who’d be the face of this celebration…your friendly, futuristic Spider-Man!” Orlando said in a statement. “And for Miguel, this fight is bigger than ever, since it’s his first time going toe to toe with one of Spider-Man’s greatest villains. Let’s make history together in SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS — and lead the people of 2099 into a new tomorrow!”

“Steve and this incredible lineup of artists not only take you on a whirlwind tour of the Marvel U of 2099, but reveal some stunning secrets and deliver a time-breaking end no fan will want to miss,” Editor Mark Paniccia added.

Dave Wachter and Marco Castiello provide character designs for Winter Soldier 2099 and Loki 2099, respectively. Our new Winter Soldier has blueish hair and full-body armor, wielding a knife in one hand and a red bandana around their neck. The familiar Winter Soldier half-mask can also be seen. As for Loki 2099, the Prince of Outcasts sports a long green jacket, kneepads, and boots. He has long black hair and is carrying a backpack, with his look reminiscent of a nomad traveling the world.

Written by Steve Orlando with art by Paul Fry, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus – Alpha #1 goes on sale May 4th. Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 is written by Orlando with art by Dave Wachter. Finally, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #2 is written by Orlando with art by Marco Castiello.

