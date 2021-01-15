Kevin Feige Teases Nova (Richard Rider and Sam Alexander) MCU Debuts

✖

Three years ago, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com if there were a board of Marvel characters with "immediate potential" to make a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nova would be a character on that board. Flash forward, a massive slate of movies and TV shows is announced by Disney+ and Nova is nowhere in sight. Richard Rider, nor the popular younger version of the character Sam Alexander, have been announced as a part of the MCU just yet. In an interview which premiered on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Feige offered a slight update about the status of Nova in the MCU.

When asked if Nova would be a character with a standalone movie or supporting role, along with the question of will it be Richard Rider or Sam Alexander, Feige simply says, "Well, yes and yes." This seemingly indicates and all of the above type of scenario, as Feige recognizes that pretty much all of the Marvel characters are going to inevitably make their way to the MCU at one point or another.

"Timing is relative, right? I think I'd been talking about Doctor Strange eight years before that movie came out," Feige said. "So, 'immediate potential' is relative. But clearly, we are not shying away from the cosmic end of storytelling right in the sweet spot of the Nova Corps and Nova himself."

It seems Feige and the crew at Marvel Studios have Nova in mind. A version of the character's origin story was all but laid out by the moments which preceded Avengers: Infinity War, with Thanos laying waste to Xandar and likely leaving Richard Rider as the sole survivor who inherits the Xandarian Worldmind and power of the entire Nova Corps, as a result. Nova was ultimately cut from the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War, along with a version of Guardians of the Galaxy's original scripts.

Are you ready to see Nova appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Would you rather see Richard Rider or Sam Alexander be the main character? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

The Phase Zero podcast is available now on all major podcast platforms.