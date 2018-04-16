‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Say Marvel Phase 4 Will Be Massively Different

The landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be remade after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo told Yahoo Movies that fans should expect the next phase of Marvel Studios films, which currently remain mostly under wraps, to be a significant departure from the current status quo.

“I think massively different,” Joe Russo said. “I think that this is if Marvel has been writing a book for ten years, it’s the end of the book and someone is going to write a new book. Who knows what that new book will be but this is an ending and that’ll be a new beginning.”

Russo has made similar comments elsewhere, saying that Avengers: Infinity War is the final chapter in that first Marvel book.

“If Marvel’s been writing a book for the past 10 years with these movies, Infinity War is the final chapter of that book,” Russo said. “Then there’ll be a new book written, and that will be the next phase of Marvel.”

In an interview on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, writer Stephen McFeely expressed a similar sentiment.

“This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” McFeely said. “This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos. We’ve been teasing Thanos for many movies in 30-second clips, so hopefully all the lead up will allow us to really go to town with him and make him a villain that requires this epic level of storytelling That is the word I would use most often. It’s ridiculously big.”

The Russos also stressed that Avengers: Infinity War is a complete film in and of itself.

“It’s a complete story,” Joe Russo said. “It’s got a beginning, middle and an end and the next movie has a beginning, middle and an end, in the same way that Civil War handed off to Infinity War and Infinity War will hand off to the next movie.

“It’s serialized storytelling without question so there is going to be a correlation, narratively, but we really wanted to make two distinct movies. We weren’t interested in making one long film and getting out the scissors and cutting the scissors and cutting it in half. We don’t find that a satisfying cinematic experience so this is a complete story, that’s a complete story, and they’re very different movies.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.