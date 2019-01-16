Marvel Fan Imagines Potential Phase Four MCU Movies

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains a mystery beyond 2019, with the unknown events of Avengers 4 casting a massive shadow of mystery over the entire franchise. That’s never stopped the Marvel faithful from trying to predict the future though, and one fan has created a pretty exciting potential lineup for the MCU in Phase Four.

On Tuesday, the theoretical Phase Four slate was posted to Reddit, containing an interesting roster of future movies. Unlike other schedules that fans have played around with in the past, this actually includes a number of unexpected yet realistic titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s remember, Captain Marvel is the next MCU film to hit theaters, and it arrives in March of next year. That will be followed by Avengers 4 on May 3rd and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th. After that, everything is fair game.

The first title listed on this lineup, in the May 2020 slot, is the Black Widow solo movie, followed by The Eternals in November. Both of these films seem to be further along in their development than Marvel’s other projects, so it makes sense to put them first on list. Cate Shortland is reportedly directing the Black Widow prequel film starring Scarlett Johansson, while Chloe Zhao will helm The Eternals.

Next up is 2021, which could easily be one of Marvel’s biggest years, if this roster is in any way accurate. Black Panther: Moon Knight (which would introduce the fan-favorite Moon Knight character) is the first movie up, bowing in February. Ryan Coogler has already signed on to write and direct this sequel, so we know that Black Panther will have another movie in the near future, there’s just no telling what story the film will follow, or exactly when it will arrive.

Namor is listed to arrive in May 2021, and that’s a film that many Marvel fans have been dying to see. The rights for Namor remain in a complicated struggle with Universal, but Kevin Feige recently said that the studio was talking about ways to introduce the character into the fold. Namor would be followed by Doctor Strange: Illuminati in November, and that film would introduce the members of Marvel’s elite think-tank. Characters like T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Namor, Tony Stark, and Reed Richards are all key members of the group, and a film about their struggles set the stage for an entire phase of Marvel films.

Finally, we’ve got the year 2022, which kicks off with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie was initially going to come out much earlier, but has been delayed due to the firing of director James Gunn. This schedule lists May 2022 as the first time any of the Fox heroes would headline a Marvel Studios film, with Fantastic Four set to debut. The final movie on the slate is Captain Marvel: Annihilation in July.

What do you think of this fan-made MCU slate? Which movies here do you most want to see? Let us know in the comments!