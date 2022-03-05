Marvel Releases Preview for New Punisher Series

Frank Castle is back. The Marvel antihero best known as The Punisher returns in his own self-titled mini-series this coming week in a new run from Jason Aaron and Jesus Saiz. It’s this story that will see Castle change up his fighting style—and logo, for that matter—as he now works on behalf of The Hand, a long-time nemesis of Daredevil and other street-level characters. Now to celebrate, Marvel’s released the first few pages of the run’s first issue to get fans hyped at what’s to come.

“After writing the Punisher over the years, I’ve always been fascinated by the character of Frank Castle. What moments made him the Punisher, even before that fateful day in the park? And how far will he go to win the war that has consumed his life? Spoiler: as far as it damn well takes,” Aaron previously said of the series. “This story is the destined next step in the dark and tragic evolution of Frank Castle, from troubled kid to heroic soldier to revenge-driven vigilante…to the duly anointed King of Killers. Believe me when I say, I am as excited about this story as anything I’ve ever written for Marvel.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see some of the first pages from the upcoming series.

Cover

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4