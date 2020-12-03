Marvel Releases New Eternals Designs

Ahead of the release of Marvel's all-new Eternals #1 at the start of next year the publisher has released a diagram of the new costume designs for the characters by series artist Esad Ribic in addition to a preview of the first five pages of the inaugural issue. Ribic collaborates with writer Kieron Gillen on the new series which was orignially scheduled to arrive this fall (to coincide with the original release date for the movie) but has since been delayed to January of 2021. In an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year, Gillen discussed the new series. He talked about how he hopes to reexamine the Eternals' role in the Marvel Universe.

"Talking from the creative side, if there’s been a sticking problem with the Eternals is actually nailing down what that exact role is," Gillen said. "They’ve served a lot of purposes, in various places. They’ve excelled at being support actors, and some of their best riffs have been used elsewhere – in fact, promoted so that they tend to be thought about as the Marvel Universe’s rather than specifically the Eternals’. The best case in point is the Celestials themselves. At least part of what I’m trying to do is to tie all these strands together, into a coherent, epic history of the Eternal’s own. When you’ve finished the first issue, you’ll know what the Eternals are for, and why they’re not really like anything else. From that point on, I’m just adding more to it – details, angles, worlds to lose and find yourself in."

Eternals #1 goes on sale in January 2021.

Eternals #1

SEP200565

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Esad Ribic

NEVER DIE. NEVER WIN. ETERNALS.

What's the point of an eternal battle?

For millions of years, one hundred Eternals have roamed the Earth, secret protectors of humanity. Without them, we'd be smears between the teeth of the demon-like Deviants. Their war has waged for all time, echoing in our myths and nightmares.

But today, Eternals face something new: change. Can they - or anyone on Earth - survive their discovery?

From the thought provoking minds of Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Uncanny X-Men, Thor) and Esad Ribi? (Secret Wars, King Thor) comes a new vision of the classic Marvel mythology!