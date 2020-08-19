Marvel Releases New Eternals Trailer

✖

Ahead of the new feature film starring the characters, Marvel Comics is returning to the world of The Eternals in a new comic series. Just announced by the publisher, the series will be written by Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Uncanny X-Men, Thor) and will feature art by Esad Ribić (Secret Wars, King Thor). The series is described as "a brand new vision of Jack Kirby’s classic Marvel creation." You can find the official trailer for the new series in the player below featuring a first look at some of Ribić’s stunning interior artwork. The series will be published this November, around the time that the movie was originally scheduled to be released.

"I said if I was ever to do a book again at Marvel, it would have to be something I've never done before. This is exactly that," Gillen said in an official release.This is me teaming up with literally my favourite artist of the epic, taking one of those lightning-storm Kirby visions and re-making it to be as new as the day it was forged.”

He continued, “While Esad makes whole worlds on the page, I'm applying all the skills I've developed when I was away. It's a lot. It's everything. There's enough scale packed in here that I believe that when you look at the comic, you'll see the pages slightly bulge. Essentially 'Eternal' has to mean 'never going out of style,' which means we're aiming for 'instant classic.' Also -- fight scenes, horror, human drama, emotions, explosions. Comics!"

A race of god-like beings, The Eternals were previously a lower tier team in the Marvel Universe despite the heavy hitters that have written them on the page. Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the characters were revived in the mid-80s for a series by Peter B. Gillis and Sal Buscema, then again in 2006 with writer Neil Gaiman and artist John Romita, Jr.

