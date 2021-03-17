Marvel Releases New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer

✖

Last month Marvel Comics revealed that their Guardians of the Galaxy team is expanding, and boy did they mean it. Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri are taking over the series starting in April and to introduce this new take on the group and their new teammates, new costumes and new enemies, Marvel has released a new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy #13! Found in the player below the video shows off how the team interacts with each other and how they're going to take down whatever intergalactic pests they encounter. The new issue will be released on April 14th and marks the 175th legacy issue for the band of cosmic heroes, who now find themselves the Guardians deputized by the Galactic Council.

“It's a way to change things up a little, to raise the stakes and the tension, and partly it's a way to play off S.W.O.R.D. - the Space Avengers to counter the Space X-Men,” Ewing said in an interview with CBR. “But mostly, it was where the story wanted to go. Originally, this was all heading to a darker place, but - possibly because the world's endured enough darkness recently - once I was in the thick of it, I ended up tacking towards something brighter and more positive, and that led to the idea of the Guardians as a superhero team in a more official capacity.”

The core team of the Guardians of the Galaxy will expand to feature a huge roster of character including returning heroes (and Guardians staples) like Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax, but will also include Hulkling, Nova, Wiccan, Quasar (Avril Kincaid), Super Skrull, Moondragon, Marvel Boy, Mantis, Phyla-Vell, Hercules, a second Quasar (Wendell Vaughn), and none other than Marvel villain Doctor Doom. It remains to be seen how Doom will have time to be on an intergalactic superhero team when he's also planning his wedding.

Writer Al Ewing previously teased Doom's inclusion, writing: "One of these things is not like the others, one of these things just doesn't belong. What's Doctor Doom doing here... and why? There's only one way to find out."

Guardians of the Galaxy #13 kicks it all off on April 14 with Guardians of the Galaxy #14 arriving May 12 and Guardians of the Galaxy #15 debuting June 23. All three of these issues will have special connective covers that when brought together will feature all seventeen members of the group in one image.