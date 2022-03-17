Marvel Reportedly Looking to Cast First Non-Binary Character in Ironheart

A number of significant stories are set to be told in the near future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing some new and iconic characters to life onscreen. Among that will be an Ironheart Disney+ series, which will bring the story of Riri Williams / Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) to the world of television. The supporting cast surrounding Riri has begun to take shape, and according to a new report from Daniel Richtman’s Patreon account, that will make history in the process. The series is reportedly casting the MCU’s first nonbinary character, who is poised to portray a role in all six episodes of Ironheart. It is unclear at this point exactly who that character will be.

This nonbinary character would mark the latest stride in positive LGBTQ+ representation for the MCU, following canonically queer characters appearing in Loki and Eternals.

“It takes time, we have so many stories that we can tell,” Marvel producer Victoria Alonso explained to Variety last year. “We will empower those that are. We’re not changing anything. We’re just showing the world who these people are, who these characters are… There’s a lot that we have coming up that I think will be representative of the world of today. We’re not going to nail it in the first movie or the second movie or third movie, or the first show or second show, but we will do our best to consistently try to represent.”

The Ironheart Disney+ series was confirmed during 2020’s Disney Investor Day presentation. The series will follow Riri (Thorne), a teenage girl and genius inventor who goes on to create the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Snowpiercer writer, playwright, poet, and educator Chinaka Hodge will be serving as showrunner. Cast members of the series will also include In the Heights star Anthony Ramos and This Is Us star Lyric Ross.

“I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received,” Thorne told Empire Magazine in an interview last year. “I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, ‘Oh, we’ll send you the sides’ or, ‘Get your tape over to us.’ But there was none of that. It was just like, ‘Would you like to do this?’ It was probably the most unique experience I’ve ever had because there was no audition at all.”

Ironheart is expected to debut on Disney+ at a later date.