Marvel Producer Victoria Alonso Confirms More LGBTQ+ Characters Coming to the MCU

We're officially deep into Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with both movies and Disney+ television series bringing new additions to the iconic franchise. That has especially been the case for the currently-running Loki series, which has made fans look at Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief in a whole new light. In Episode 3, viewers got long-awaited confirmation that Loki is bisexual, officially making him the franchise's most prominent LGBTQ+ character yet. And according to new comments from Marvel producer Victoria Alonso, that detail is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of representation.

“It takes time, we have so many stories that we can tell,” Alonso explained to Variety during the recent Black Widow fan premiere. “We will empower those that are. We’re not changing anything. We’re just showing the world who these people are, who these characters are… There’s a lot that we have coming up that I think will be representative of the world of today. We’re not going to nail it in the first movie or the second movie or third movie, or the first show or second show, but we will do our best to consistently try to represent.”

When it comes to Loki being part of the LGBTQ+ community, Alonso argued that the reveal was really reflective of who the character has been in the source material.

“I have to be honest with you, it’s not a big deal,” Alonso added. “It is what it is when it suits the character. We’re not going to do it because it’s politically correct or incorrect. It is what it is. Don’t forget, we follow our comics. We try to follow them quite to the tee. So in the comics, this is who he was.”

While we don't know all of the places we might end up seeing LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU, it has been confirmed that Eternals will feature an LGBTQ+ romance between Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Steiman's characters. Thor: Love and Thunder is also expected to see Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) searching for a "queen" to rule alongside her in New Asgard, canonizing her comic-accurate sexuality in the comics.

“The answer is yes,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said of how Valkyrie's LGBTQ+ identity will affect the film in 2019. “How that impacts the story remains to be seen with that level of representation you’ll see across our films, not in just Thor 4”.

