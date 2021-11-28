Marvel Reveals Amazing Timeline of Captain America’s Shield in the MCU

Chris Evans’ days of playing Steve Rogers/Captain America may have come to an end, but the love for the character isn’t going anywhere. Just last week, the premiere episode of Hawkeye featured the debut of Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway show featured in the Disney+ series about the life of the first Avenger. In honor of Cap, Marvel took to Instagram this week to share an epic timeline of his shield, starting with it being made by Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) in 1943 until it winds up in the hands of the newest Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

“‘How does it feel?’ Like it’s been on one huge journey,” Marvel wrote. You can check out the epic timeline below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rogers: The Musical includes the instant classic, “Save the City,” which was recently explained by Hawkeye writer Jonathan Igla in an interview with Variety.

“It was one of the most fun things,” Igla explained. “Every day on my commute I drove by with my fiancé who was also my second-in-command on the show, Lisa Clam. We would drive by a ‘Hamilton’ billboard every morning on the way to the writers’ room, and one morning I just thought ‘Rogers: The Musical.’ And we started talking about it and it expanded. One of the great things about working for Marvel is if you have an idea that starts out small or medium, it sort of started out medium I would say, and you pitch it to them and everyone is tickled by it and everyone is excited by it. They’re willing to pick it up and run with it and make it even bigger, and I’m so excited for people to see.”

As for the future of Captain America and the famous shield, it was announced earlier this year that Mackie will be starring in Captain America 4. During an interview with EW, Mackie revealed that he found out about Captain America 4 from a grocery store clerk.

“I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he’s like, ‘Yo, man. Is this real?!” [holds up a cellphone] “I’m like, ‘I haven’t heard anything.’ That’s what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what’s going on.’ So, I’m excited to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything.”

Hawkeye‘s first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.