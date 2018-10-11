There Is One Marvel Hero That Never Faces Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War is thought of as the movie where all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes went up against the Mad Titan, Thanos, but it turns out one hero never actually did.

Thanos had several encounters with the various Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy throughout the film. He started by taking down Thor and the Asgardians, then fought several of the Guardians on Knowhere. He had an epic showdown against Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and the Guardians on Titan, and then went to Earth where he fought everyone who was left in Wakanda.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But in all that time, he never went face-to-face with Rocket.

Rocket had gone with Thor to Nidavellir when the Guardians fought Thanos on Knowhere and Titan. When Thanos attacked Earth, Thor and Groot rallied to Captain America’s call, but Rocket never attacked the villain, making him the only hero in the movie not to try himself against Thanos’ might.

Fans on Reddit are now debating why this is. Some believe it is a simple logistical error. Rocket would not have been connected to the Avengers’ communications system, and so wouldn’t have heard Captain America’s orders. That also explains why Thor was so late to join the fight.

Others wonder if it was a more practical reason. Rocket knew that his guns and explosives weren’t going to do much damage, and so let the other heroes take on Thanos without putting himself in danger.

This could set up a dramatic arc for Rocket in Avengers 4. Thanos’ snap cost Rocket his entire found family as all of the other Guardians disappeared with the exception of Gamora, whom Thanos had killed earlier. Now, as one of the few heroes left in the Marvel Universe, Rocket will have more motivation than ever to fight Thanos and fewer other heroes to rely on.

What do you think of Rocket being the only hero not to face Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.