Marvel’s The Punisher Is Looking To Cast Microchip

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Here's the good news: Marvel has 100% confirmed The Punisher is getting his own Netflix series. But, the bad news is that the show doesn't have an official release date. Currently, Marvel and Netflix have their hands busy with Luke Cage and The Defenders - but don't let that throw you off! The pair haven't forgotten about Frank Castle, not by a long shot. After all, it seems like casting for The Punisher is underway.

And, what's more, MCUExchange is reporting that The Punisher is specifically looking to cast an actor to play David Lieberman, AKA: Microchip.

Obviously, fans are a long way away from getting any sort of official casting announcements on The Punisher, but it's good to hear the series is moving forward. And, certainly, fans are excited to hear Microchip will be involved with the project. The Punisher looks like it'll call the character Dennis Landstrom, and MCUExchange even got a hold of the character's dialogue seen in an audition script.

If you're unfamiliar with the character, Microchip has been one of Frank Castle's allies for years. Created back in November 1987, Microchip debuted in The Punisher Vol. 2, #4. The ally got his moniker due to his legendary computer hacking skills, and Microchip became entangled with The Punisher when his nephew was murdered by Wilson Fisk after a hacking attempt gone wrong. Microchip proved himself useful to The Punisher as he was able to secure weaponry, hi-tech safehouses, and more. But, more importantly, Microchip was the one who'd offer Frank Castle advice and counsel him about his on-going war in Hell's Kitchen.

If Microchip does show up in The Punisher, it would not be the character's first live-action adaptation. He very nearly appeared in 2004's Punisher film and ultimately was included in Punisher: War Zone back in 2008. Some fans have already spotted a Microchip cameo in Marvel's Netflix line-up as viewers saw The Punisher recovered a CD from his house before burning it down during the Daredevil's second season finale. The disc had the word 'MICRO' written on it, leading fans to believe the CD is connected to Micrchip.

For now, all fans can do is wait for Marvel to give them further updates on The Punisher's status and enjoy their upcoming Netflix titles. Hopefully, the pair will provide fans with more news once they've finished production on Iron Fist, The Defenders, and Jessica Jones.