Marvel Announces Secret X-Men

The losers from the X-Men roster fan vote earlier this year are teaming up to form their own X-Men squad. Not content to sit on the sidelines, Sunspot, Cannonball, Marrow, Boom-Boom, Tempo, Forge, Banshee, Strong Guy, and Armor are joining forces in Secret X-Men, a new one-shot coming from Marvel Comics in February. Written by Excalibur and X of Swords writer Tini Howard and featuring artwork by Daredevil‘s Francesco Mobili, the issue sees all nine runners up embarking on a secret mission to out space, all in the service of Professor X’s daughter, the Shi’ar Imperial Majestrix, and crucial ally to Krakoa, Xandra.

The issue features a cover of the entire roster rendered by Leinil Francis Yu. You can take a look at it below:

According to the press release, “When the Shi’ar Empire faces an unexpected threat, they must call upon the X-Men. Team co-captains Sunspot and Cannonball will lead Marrow, Tempo, Forge, Banshee, Strong Guy, Armor, and Boom-Boom on a dangerous mission to save a figure of paramount importance—the daughter of Professor X and empress of the Shi’ar: Xandra!”

In the press release, Howard says, “We had to do it, yeah? And I jumped at the chance to tell the story while I had the time. Cannonball was my vote, and Strong Guy? Tempo? Boom-Boom? This is the perfect team for an intergalactic X-Men mission. I hope they didn’t forget anything important!”

Held earlier this year, the X-Men fan vote allowed Marvel readers to determine the final member of Krakoa’s first X-Men team. Several underdogs saw vocal online support, especially Tempo and Marrow. Polaris, a.k.a. Lorna Dane, Magneto’s daughter, won that vote.

“The X-Men election was an amazing experience for the whole X-Office,” X-Men editor Jordan D. White said at the time. “All the creators and editors had a blast seeing the fans’ incredible response to this first-of-its-kind event and we were right there along with you rooting for our choices. It was the perfect way to kick off the new X-Men title.”

“Pepe and I are thrilled to have Polaris aboard this year’s X-Men team. Leah and David made her shine in X-Factor, and we’re going to make sure she continues to rock in X-Men,” X-Men writer Gerry Duggan added. “The outline is done and dusted, and every member of the team is going to have their issue not just to be the coolest mutant, but the most important character in the Marvel Universe for one month. Can’t wait for you to join us. Hope you survive the experience.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Secret X-Men #1 goes on sale on February 9th.