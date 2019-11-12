Mark Ruffalo Reveals Who He Thinks Would Be a Great She-Hulk

Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner will soon no longer be the only Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At this year’s D23 Expo, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that a She-Hulk series is in development for Disney+. We now also know that She-Hulk will later appear in Marvel Studios films. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ruffalo revealed who he thinks is the perfect actress to play She-Hulk. “I mean, Tessa Thompson‘s already Valkyrie but she’d be a great She-Hulk,” Ruffalo, said. Ruffalo first worked with Thompson in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. They reunited as part of the ensemble cast of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

She-Hulk follows Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s lawyer cousin. After receiving a blood transfusion from Banner, Walters begins to show Hulk-like tendencies of her own. Where Hulk stories are all about destructive action and horror, She-Hulk’s stories tend to have more humor to them. Rick and Morty‘s Jessica Gao is developing the series. There are rumors that Liv Tyler may reprise her role as Banner’s star-crossed lover, Betty Ross, from The Incredible Hulk.

There has been no official casting news for She-Hulk, but Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz would like a shot at it. “I would die to play that role,” Beatriz said in an interview. “That is so flattering. That is one of the best characters in that universe. I definitely have upped my workouts since reading some of those things. But also, [I think it would] be really exciting for fans to see some of these characters that we kind of decided are one thing, to sort of be imagined in a different way.”

