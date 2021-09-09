Spider-Man Voice Actor Responds To Marvel What If Rumors

Marvel has had a ton of rumors swirling around What If…? But, Spider-Man voice actor Josh Keaton had to step up and debunk some of the claims going around. He’s a beloved figure in the animated Marvel community for his stint as Peter Parker in Spectacular Spider-Man. So, the fans naturally assumed that the company could do a quick homage by having him voice the version of the hero with the Cloak of Levitation featured in the promotional material. Now, that did not go down, but before we got confirmation during the latest episode, the speculation was rolling like wildfire all over the Internet. Clearly, it pained Keaton not to be able to respond to any of the claims one way or the other. He implored fans to take their time and for other sources of information, not to just run with the story. At any rate, it’s an interesting moment for the entire fandom as speculation drives the conversation from day to day in a huge way. Check out his comments down below:

“And I just had to sit here w/ my NDA watching it all go down. Some of these tweets had thousands of likes smh. Don’t get mad at the What If team. They’re doing a great job. Lesson – don’t spread fake news or ask someone w/ an NDA to confirm something they can’t,” he began. “Obviously, I would love to return as Spidey, but this was MCU spidey, not Spectacular Spidey. Let’s show the actor the same positive support the MCU Fandom showed me as Steve.”

And I just had to sit here w/ my NDA watching it all go down. Some of these tweets had thousands of likes smh. Don't get mad at the What If team. They're doing a great job. Lesson – don't spread fake news or ask someone w/ an NDA to confirm something they can't. (1/2) https://t.co/pHa6oxQDKE — 🇺🇸Josh Keaton🇵🇪 (@joshkeaton) September 8, 2021

What If…? production designer Paul Lasaine spoke to Comicbook.com about how similar the heroes in the series could be to their MCU counterparts. In his opinion, there are specific reasons for some similarities over others.

“I mean, we could make them look exactly like these characters if we wanted to,” Lasaine explained. “I mean, Ryan Meinerding is our character designer. He designed most of the MCU characters to begin with anyway. So there’s not one person on the planet that would be able to hit these likenesses better than that guy. And if anything doesn’t look like them, it’s because he was told not to. And that is usually the reason, is because we’re just not allowed to.”

“There are characters who we are allowed to take their likenesses, because it’s not just a character’s likeness. It’s an actor, it’s a human being’s likeness, and there are legalities. I don’t even know how far up chain that goes, but there are definitely some characters we were told, ‘Nah, you can’t have their likeness. You got to back off a little bit.’ Some, we were told, ‘You need to make them look more like it.’”

