Today Is a Big Day for Marvel Films in 4K

If you’re looking to complete your Marvel Cinematic Universe 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray collection, today is the day to do it. The final four films in the lineup were released in 4K UHD on October 1st, and a breakdown of the Steelbook and standard ordering options for those releases can be found below.

If you haven’t started your MCU 4K Blu-ray collection yet, you might want to hold off for the Infinity Saga box set that Kevin Feige plans to deliver later this year. UPDATE: The box set is live! That set will include all 23 films from phases 1, 2, and 3 along with tons of deleted scenes. They’ll probably throw in an Infinity Gauntlet statue or something in there as well, so you might want to start saving now.

There’s still no release date for the home video release of the Infinity Saga quite yet, but Feige has made it clear that it will be worth while for many Marvel fans.

“If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include- I’m assuming if you’re going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you’re a fan,” Feige said in a Q&A with Empire Magazine. “And it’ll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you.”

“I like sharing those scenes,” Feige noted of a deleted Endgame scene that was recently released. “And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments.”

