Marvel’s Joe Quesada Draws New Spider-Man Image to Remind Fans Comics Are on Sale Today

It is a new comic book day and Marvel Comics and its creative director Joe Quesada want to remind you that comic shops are stocked with new comics today (check out our weekly recommendations to see what’s most worth grabbing). This comes after Diamond Comic Distributors announced that today will be the last day for the foreseeable future that stores will receive new products and Marvel decided to let stores sell its issues early. Quesada created new artwork of Spider-Man reading comics that the Marvel Twitter accounted tweeted out with a new comic book day message. “True Believers, this week’s new comics are on sale early as we all adjust to the new world outside our windows. Support your LCS & ask about pull lists, curbside pick-ups, deliveries & other safe shopping options. Local comic shop info here: https://comicshoplocator.com Stay safe!”

Quesada has said in the past that Spider-Man is one of his favorite characters both as a fan as a character to draw. He’s drawn several issues of Spider-Man comics and even more covers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

True Believers, this week’s new comics are on sale early as we all adjust to the new world outside our windows. Support your LCS & ask about pull lists, curbside pick-ups, deliveries & other safe shopping options. Local comic shop info here: https://t.co/KHEYrXSYNV Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/NvCkNcRRve — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 24, 2020

New of Diamond’s decision to stop taking in new products at its warehouses came on Monday. An official statement from Steve Geppi, chairman and CEO, soon followed. In the statement, Geppi says that the move comes from talking to retailers to figure out what the best way to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic would be.

“We are hearing from thousands of retailers that they can no longer service their customers as they have in the past, many of them forced to close by government action or resort to in-person or curbside delivery,” he wrote. “Even those still open are seeing reduced foot traffic in most cases, a situation that seems likely to worsen with time. Our publishing partners are also faced with numerous issues in their supply chain, working with creators, printers, and increasing uncertainty when it comes to the production and delivery of products for us to distribute. Our freight networks are feeling the strain and are already experiencing delays, while our distribution centers in New York, California, and Pennsylvania were all closed late last week. Our own home office in Maryland instituted a work from home policy, and experts say that we can expect further closures. Therefore, my only logical conclusion is to cease the distribution of new weekly product until there is greater clarity on the progress made toward stemming the spread of this disease.”