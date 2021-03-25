Marvel Releases Miles Morales: Spider-Man Clone Saga Trailer

✖

Miles Morales is getting his own version of Spider-Man’s Clone Saga, and Marvel just put out a new trailer showcasing the storyline. The publisher has been hinting at this development for a while now. Saladin Ahmed has been talking to outlets about how this situation is poised to shake up Miles’ life for a little while now. Everything old is new again for the House of Ideas as polarizing events like Heroes Reborn and Clone Saga get examined in the current context. But, it seems as though there will be a better response to the two events this time around when compared with the 1990s. Some remnants of Peter Parker’s run-ins with clones are still scampering around the Marvel Universe. It’s probably a safe bet that the same sort of thing is coming for the younger Spider-Man in one shape or another.

Check out the video above for the massive trailer. Also, Ahmed spoke to IGN about the Clone Saga this week and how cool it is to take part of Marvel lore that have sat dormant for years and revitalize them.

"Part of the magic of telling Marvel stories is not just the sense that these characters occupy the same universe, but they exist across generations," Ahmed told the publication. "Putting a newer superstar character through some of the same paces a superhero legend went through gives us all sorts of insight into what makes Miles *Miles* as well as what makes him Spider-Man."

"Pieces of it have been in the back of my mind since the beginning," he continued. "One of the joys of taking this long a run on a book is planting...what I'd call 'seeds' more than 'clues.' Clues are things you figure out, seeds are things you GROW."

However, Marvel is trying to avoid holding those comparisons to the original series at arm’s length. Miles is his own character, so this pays homage to what happened with Peter Parker without overshadowing the young hero’s journey.

"That sort of stuff sabotages you from the beginning if you let it," Ahmed mused. "My job here is just to tell the best crazy high-octane story possible, focusing on Miles and what makes this HIS Clone Saga. I try not to get distracted by hype, positive or negative!"

Are you hyped for the Clone Saga? Let us know down in the comments!