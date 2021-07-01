Marvel Teases Spider-Man Fighting For His Life

✖

Marvel has been dropping big hints that Peter Parker/Spider-Man may soon die. The teasers have mostly come from images that Marvel has put up on social media, along with some cryptic captions, teasing an event called "Spider-Man Beyond." The latest teaser for the event shows something pretty ominous: Peter Parker as Spider-Man, laid out in a hospital ICU bed, with Mary Jane by his bedside, in a state of obvious grief. The image is the cover art by Arthur Adams for the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #76, which will be a major milestone for both Spider-Man comics and this "Beyond" event.

(Photo: by Arthur Adams for Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76 Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

“When we started building ‘Beyond’ we knew we had to pull out all the stops from the artistic side," says Marvel Editor Nick Lowe. "That began with making sure Patrick Gleason was with us from the get-go as a writer AND an artist. His recent webhead covers have rocked the industry showing yet another element to the incredible career that we all saw on display during his run on Amazing Spider-Man. He quickly stepped up to be our artistic cornerstone, but we also needed to make sure that whoever else joined him were elite talents."

Spider-Man Beyond will also bring Sara Pichelli to the Spider-Man universe for the first time, just one highlight of an impressive creative team that has fans excited for this new era of Spider-Man:

"Sara Pichelli is an absolute legend, creating some of the most impactful work of the last ten years. It’s crazy to think this will be her first time drawing Amazing Spider-Man, and she’s already blown us away with her masterful work. Michael Dowling’s work on Unfollow and other works got him hired for Black Cat, but his work there showed us that he would be an absolute superstar, and his issues are already blowing our minds. And then, to be able to land Arthur Adams as our cover artist. I mean, from his classic X-Men Annuals to today, Arthur has defined the Marvel Universe visually as much as almost anyone. So to have him here? I’m beyond excited. And wait until we reveal the rest of our all-star roster!”

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 KICKS OFF A NEW ERA BROUGHT TO LIFE BY AN ALL-STAR LINEUP OF ARTISTS! Check out artwork from Pat Gleason, Sara Pichelli, Michael Dowling, and Arthur Adams, the artists behind the new run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN starting in October! Last week, Marvel announced that a team of superstar writers will assemble this October for a brand new run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Zeb Wells, Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, and Patrick Gleason have crafted a saga beyond anything that’s come before in Spider-Man history, and the soon-to-be thrice-monthly series will boast an all-star team of amazing artists. Writer/artist Patrick Gleason will be the bedrock of the team, leading the design and doing the art on the over-sized milestone issue AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 . Joining him will be acclaimed artist Sara Pichelli, the co-creator of Miles Morales doing her first work on Amazing Spider-Man, as well as Michael Dowling, known for his incredible work on Black Cat. In addition, comic book legend Arthur Adams will grace this epic run with his amazing artwork on each and every cover. And this is just the tip of the iceberg for the legends who will be bringing this revolutionary epic to you! Don’t forget to check out FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2021: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM on August 14th for your first glimpse at what’s to come in this exciting new age of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! Check out upcoming covers, variant covers, and artwork from the first three series artists and stay tuned for more information, including the grand reveal of the main cover for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75! For more information, visit Marvel.com.