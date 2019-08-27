Creepy Tom Holland Spider-Man Meme Goes Viral

Marvel fans are still coping with the news that Tom Holland is out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man. The end of the deal between Marvel and Sony to share the character means Spidey will be off on his own once more.

But wait. What if it wasn’t Tom Holland, but…Hom Tolland? And he played Spider-…Dude? That’s what a fan on Twitter imagined, photoshopping Holland’s photo to add a goatee and a dye job. No one will ever notice, right? RIGHT?!? Surely not and everything will be fine, just like those plans for a Night Monkey movie. Surely…

The Tweet picked up some steam with fans. You can take a look below.

BREAKING: Unknown actor “Hom Tolland” has been cast as “Spider-Dude” in Marvel Studios’s upcoming film!! pic.twitter.com/0XjtZN7vn7 — Nick (@CapRogersWWII) August 25, 2019

Hom Tolland, er…Tom Holland spoke to fans about the Spider-Man situation during a panel at the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia on Sunday. Holland expressed a mixture of gratitude and optimism regarding his continuing role as Spider-Man after the split between Marvel and Sony. But things will be different going forward.

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

These comments echo the ones he made to press at this weekend’s D23 Expo. “Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Holland also addressed the Spider-Man situation while he was onstage during the Disney Pictures panel to promote his new Pixar movie, Onward. “Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000,” Holland told the packed panel audience.

What do you think of Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man after Sony and Marvel’s fallout? Let us know in the comments section.