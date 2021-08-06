Marvel Drops Spider-Man Trailer For NFTs
Marvel has released an actual trailer for their upcoming NFT (Non-fungible token) collectibles sale, which is going to start this month. The first wave will be a set of Spider-Man NFTs, which this trailer attempts to market by showing fans how they can use their Spider-Man NFTs to photoshop a digitally animated version of the Web-Slinger into photo-real settings. Of course, when it comes to the crowd of collectors who will be pouncing on these Marvel NFTs, they probably don't care what the collectible does in any real-world sense - just "having it" (in the abstract sense that the word even applies to these digital collectibles) is all that really matters.
The neighborhood could use a friendly face... 🕷️ 🕸️
Get Spider-Man, @Marvel's first digital collectibles drop, only on VeVe 07 August at 8AM PT! Get the app: https://t.co/Fy24rOLFSC#MARVELxVeVe pic.twitter.com/tJV93Sob2R— VeVe | Digital Collectibles (@veve_official) August 5, 2021
Fans already have major questions about the sale of rarity that Marvel seems to be using for these NFTs. Terms like "Secret-Rare" make some fans think the collectibles at that tier shouldn't even be revealed in public, as it arguably dulls their rarity and mystique for collectors. That's the sort of fine print that Marvel will have to deal with while launching this venture.
Here's the information on Marvel's NFT collectibles, which will be launched in partnership with VeVe Digital Collectibles app:
MARVEL AND VEVE COLLABORATION BRINGS ICONIC SUPER HERO SPIDER-MAN TO DIGITAL COLLECTING
VeVe Digital Collectibles app celebrates ‘Marvel Month’ with the first series of official Marvel NFT collectible releases throughout August
New York, NY — Aug. 5, 2021 — Marvel Entertainment and Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited, a digital collectibles company operating the VeVe Digital Collectibles App, announced the first official NFTs to be offered as part of their recently revealed collaboration will be based on the mega-popular Marvel Super Hero, Spider-Man. Fans all over the world can purchase and interact with five different digital statues of the iconic Marvel web-slinger on Aug. 7 at 8 a.m. PT.
The Spider-Man digital statue launch will be offered in various limited quantities and prices:
● Common - Spider-Man – The Amazing Spider-Man
○ Price: $40.00 – Quantity: 32,000
● Uncommon - Spider-Man – Hangin’ Out
○ Price: $50.00 – Quantity: 16,000
● Rare - Spider-Man – Jump Into Action
○ Price: $100.00 – Quantity: 9,000
● Ultra-Rare - Spider-Man – Animated
○ Price: $250.00 – Quantity: 2,500
● Secret-Rare - Spider-Man – Ultimate Animated
○ Price: $400.00 – Quantity: 1,000
The Spider-Man series drop is the first of many digital statues, digital comic books, and other digital collectibles in VeVe’s Marvel Month initiative. Fans can celebrate and look forward to collecting new Marvel digital products in August including:
Marvel Comics #1 - The first Marvel comic book released in 1939, fans will have the opportunity to collect five different variant versions of this highly sought-after issue. Each version will have a different cover and a different level of rarity and offered in a ‘blind box’ format for $6.99.
Marvel Mightys -– A new exclusive line of Super-D figures making their debut on the VeVe app. The first collectibles will be a Captain America series and feature Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, John F. Walker, and the Red Skull. Each digital figure will have a different level of rarity and will also be sold in a blind box format for $13.00.
The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms.