Marvel Drops Spider-Man Trailer For NFTs

Marvel has released an actual trailer for their upcoming NFT (Non-fungible token) collectibles sale, which is going to start this month. The first wave will be a set of Spider-Man NFTs, which this trailer attempts to market by showing fans how they can use their Spider-Man NFTs to photoshop a digitally animated version of the Web-Slinger into photo-real settings. Of course, when it comes to the crowd of collectors who will be pouncing on these Marvel NFTs, they probably don't care what the collectible does in any real-world sense - just "having it" (in the abstract sense that the word even applies to these digital collectibles) is all that really matters.

The neighborhood could use a friendly face... 🕷️ 🕸️ Get Spider-Man, @Marvel's first digital collectibles drop, only on VeVe 07 August at 8AM PT! Get the app: https://t.co/Fy24rOLFSC#MARVELxVeVe pic.twitter.com/tJV93Sob2R — VeVe | Digital Collectibles (@veve_official) August 5, 2021

Fans already have major questions about the sale of rarity that Marvel seems to be using for these NFTs. Terms like "Secret-Rare" make some fans think the collectibles at that tier shouldn't even be revealed in public, as it arguably dulls their rarity and mystique for collectors. That's the sort of fine print that Marvel will have to deal with while launching this venture.

Here's the information on Marvel's NFT collectibles, which will be launched in partnership with VeVe Digital Collectibles app: