Spider-Verse Fan Has the Best School ID Photo

North Farmington High School has become something of a social media favorite every year on the day that students receive their student I.D. cards. Students usually pose as memes or pop culture characters in their pictures, but one student definitely won the comic book portion of the annual contest. To do it, he needed a little help from Miles Morales and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Collin Smith’s Ultimate Spider-Man costume is pretty much amazing on every account. He’s got Miles Morales’ trademark jacket and hoodie from the movie in the frame along with spiderweb print gloves for good measure. The entire hook-up just makes you smile as you can easily imagine Smith roaming the halls in his costume singing Sunflower by Post Malone. Funny enough, lyrics to the song from the Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack are right there in his tweet. Check out his costume down below:

It was a great week for the film as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse managed to snag some more awards over the weekend with a Saturn win. That trophy follows Spider-Verse claiming the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Fans like Smith absolutely can’t get enough of Miles Morales, and the critics agreed. Executives also decided to go full steam ahead with follow-ups to the adventures that began in the film.

Sony contracted Joaquim Dos Santos, famously of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Voltron: Legendary Defender to lead the next Spider-Verse film. If the other Spider-People are more your speed, the company has you covered as well. Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen is getting her own movie as well. Sony’s CEO also took time this year to announce a number of TV series involving Spider-Characters.

Phil Lord’s movie is an unmitigated hit, and the crew has already been noodling on how much further they can take the Spider-Verse.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” producer Phil Lord previously told ComicBook.com. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Chris Miller agreed. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

What possible places could the sequels see the heroes visit next? Audiences that stayed for the post-credits scene are probably expecting Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara to have a bigger role next time. Spider-Man 2099 opens up a ton of possibilities for different stories that widen the pool of characters available to the team. Sony sounds like they have no reservations in letting the creators explore all the corners of this universe.

“I think there’s a bunch [of possible characters], and I don’t want to say too much because there’s a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now.” Christopher Miller told ComicBook.com about the possible sequels. “And it’s really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven’t seen before or had something interesting thematic to say.”