Marvel Star Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His New Cape

Over the weekend, Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Chris Hemsworth, celebrated his 36th birthday. The actor best known for playing Thor received tons of love online from his fans and friends, including Marvel co-star, Tom Holland. Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, who is best known for playing Elena Neves in four of the Fast & Furious films, also shared a sweet post in honor of her husband’s birthday. According to Hemsworth’s most recent Instagram photo, Pataky also gifted him with a brand new cape.

“A very late thank you for all the birthday wishes and gifts. My favourite was this new cape that my lovely wife knitted me #truelove @elsapatakyconfidential,” Hemsworth wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“That’s Fkn gorgeous,” @followthefishtv wrote.

“This picture reminded me of a scene in Thor: Ragnarok,” @_m.s.b.z_ pointed out.

“That’s most definitely crochet and it’s amazing,” @bumblecrochet explained.

“A cape that Thor would wear,” @typisch_laurii added.

While some of the original Avengers took their final bow after Avengers: Endgame, Hemsworth will be reprising his role of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, things will be a little different with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) taking up the Thor mantle in the film. Hemsworth’s character has had quite a journey, with some major character changes being made during Thor: Ragnarok and Endgame. In fact, Avengers: Endgame co-writer, Christopher Markus, recently spoke about the journey Thor has taken over the years:

“Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is,” he explained. “It turns out Hemsworth is a really good actor. He’s not just gorgeous, he’s funny. It’s [been] such a great second half of the MCU for him. I’m really, really happy that all came about.”

