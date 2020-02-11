Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Congratulates Taika Waititi on His Oscar Win

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi came home a winner at last night’s Academy Awards, winning the Best Adapted Screenplay award for penning the script for his feature film Jojo Rabbit. In a night where Marvel Studios walked away without an award, Waititi’s win was the closest thing that the MCU got to Oscar gold during the 92nd Academy Award. Though his win wasn’t for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his fellow MCU alum and collaborator Mark Ruffalo (who was also present for the ceremony) took to Twitter to congratulate his Thor: Ragnarok director and Avengers: Endgame co-star.

With his win, Waititi became the first indigenous filmmaker to take home an Oscar (Canadian-American singer-songwriter Buffy Saint-Marie won Best Original Song in 1983), and he was quick to pay tribute to children around the world that come from the same background as he, as quoted by Ruffalo in his congratulatory tweet: “I dedicate this to all the Indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories, we are the original storytellers and we can make it here, as well.” Ruffalo then added, “Congratulations, @TaikaWaititi, on a historic win at the #Oscars. Thanks for another beautiful film.”

Waititi thanked his mother for giving him the book that the film is based on and author Christine Leunens for writing the original text. The frequent joker also noted that the Oscar was much lighter than he expected, saying it was supposed to be heavy. Other shout outs in his acceptance speech were producers Carthew Neal and Chelsea Winstanley, along with “many other people I want to thank, but I won’t because I can’t remember them.” He punctuated the end of his thank yous, succinctly saying “That’s it” in his classic Kiwi deadpan.

Waititi is currently in the post-production process on his new movie Next Goal Wins, based on the 2014 soccer documentary of the same name and starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss. The newly christened Oscar winner will return to the Marvel Cinemtic Universe later this year for Thor: Love and Thunder which will begin filming later this summer.

It’s unclear if Ruffalo will be joining him in the new film, but it was reported earlier today that he is being eyed to star in the HBO limited series based on Parasite, the foreign film favorite awarded four Oscars during Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards, including Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director for Bong Joon-Ho and Best Picture. Ruffalo also revealed in a previous interview that he’s unsure if he’ll return to the MCU again at all.