Marvel Star Confirms He Won’t Return For ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Fans only have to wait one more week to see Avengers: Endgame, the highly-anticipated next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the main cast for the film has been announced, many people are wondering which unexpected characters from the first 21 MCU films will be popping up. Unfortunately, that list will not include Stellan Skarsgård, who played Dr. Erik Selvig in Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. According to Metro, the actor won’t be showing up in Avengers: Endgame, however, he is contracted to do one more film in the franchise.

“No I’m not,” Skarsgård revealed when asked if he was in Avengers: Endgame. “I’ve done four [Marvel films] and they have me contracted for five and they haven’t called me yet.”

Skarsgård added, “They usually call me when they need some weird plot to be explained in a quasi-scientific way.” (Well, he’s not wrong!)

The actor added that he never expected to be in so many of the films, and shared that it’s been a fun experience.

“I thought it was a one-time thing, but the contract said if they wanted me they could use me for five films, but I didn’t think they’d use me for four so it was a surprise. It was a pleasant surprise because I’ve had a lot of fun on those shoots,” Skarsgård explained.

While he may not be in any upcoming MCU movies, fans can catch him in the new miniseries Chernobyl. He’s also one of the many famous names to have been cast in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune reboot, which will bring Skarsgård together with a ton great performers, including fellow MCU actors Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

