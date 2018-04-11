Never Before Seen Marvel Studios Images Released to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Not only does 2018 represent the year that Avengers: Infinity War is released, but it also marks the 10th anniversary of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It doesn’t seem all that long ago, but 10 years ago this May, Marvel Studios released the very first Iron Man movie, and began a connected universe that was completely unlike anything else the industry has ever seen. Now, a decade later, it’s become one of the biggest franchises on the planet.

To celebrate this feat, Marvel is releasing all sorts of videos, art, and merchandise for fans to enjoy, including a book that shows off what has been going on behind the scenes for the last 10 years. Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years documents the incredible journey of the MCU, and the studio has released some of the exclusive photos from the book ahead of its release.

On Tuesday, the Marvel Studios Twitter account shared five behind the scenes photos from various MCU films over the years. According to the tweet, the images will all be included in the book when it gets released in November.

Check out these never before seen behind-the-scenes images from Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years, coming this November wherever books are sold! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/r3aEjnjezr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 10, 2018

The first photo in the bunch comes from the first Iron Man movie from 2008. Robert Downey Jr. is hooked to some kind of flying rig as Tony Stark experiments with his new Iron Man technology. This is one of two photos in the bunch from the Iron Man franchise. The second is from Iron Man 2, and shows director/actor Jon Favreau in a boxing ring with newcomer Scarlett Johansson. This of course is the scene where Black Widow first arrives and she’s undercover as a potential new assistant to Tony. When she climbs into the ring to fight Favreau’s Happy Hogan, it’s clear that there’s more to her than meets the eye.

Another photo sees Chris Evans becoming Captain America in his first solo outing from 2011. The actor is hooked up to the machine that turns the scrawny Steve Rogers into the mammoth Captain America.

Check out these never before seen behind-the-scenes images from Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years, coming this November wherever books are sold! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/wk2SAjk2gC — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 10, 2018

The other two photos feature characters from the Thor franchise. The first sees Tom Hiddleston’s Loki wielding his powerful staff. The other shows Natalie Portman on the set of the first Thor film in 2010.

You can check out all of these photos and many more when Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years is released this November.

Which photo of this first set was your favorite? Which MCU movie are you hoping to see more from in the new book? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

The next film from Marvel Studios, Avengers: Infinity War, is set to hit theaters on April 27.