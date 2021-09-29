Marvel Studios Has 31 Projects In The Works According To Producer

According to one Marvel Studios producer, there are approximately thirty-one Marvel Cinematic Universe projects currently in development. Marvel Studios president Victoria Alonso was doing a speaking engagement at “El Caecito” about the current situation at the studio and her vision as president. During the talk the subject of Marvel’s current slate of projects came up; an interviewer said that the count of projects stands at 35, but Alonso was quick to correct him: Marvel only has thirty-one projects in the pipeline. Thirty-one, that’s it. It may seem like a daunting number at first, but when you really sit down and look at all the films and Disney+ series we already know about, it really isn’t.

“We are currently working on 31 projects, don’t add 4 more, please,” Victoria Alonso confirmed during the interview (via 221 Radio).

For the record, here’s every project we already know that Marvel Studios ha in development. Some of the movies or series that don’t yet have firm release dates are denoted with “TBA” (to be announced):

November 5, 2021 – Eternals November 24, 2021 – Hawkeye December 21, 2021 – Spider-Man: No Way Home February 2022 – Ms. Marvel March 25, 2022 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 6, 2022 – Thor: Love and Thunder July 8, 2022 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever November 11, 2022 – The Marvels December 2022 Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special TBA, 2022 – Moon Knight TBA, 2022 – Secret Invasion February 17, 2023 – And-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania May 5, 2023 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 July 28, 2023 – Untitled Marvel Movie 1 (Fantastic Four?) October 6, 2023 – Untitled Marvel Movie 2 (Captain America 4?) November 11, 2023 – Untitled Marvel Movie 3 (Blade?) February 16, 2024 – Untitled Marvel Movie 4 (Deadpool 3?) May 3, 2024 – Untitled Marvel Movie 5 July 26, 2024 – Untitled Marvel Movie 6 November 8, 2024 – Untitled Marvel Movie 7 TBA – Ironheart TBA – Armor Wars TBA – World of Wakanda Series TBA – Marvel Halloween Special TBA – Loki Season 2 TBA – What If? Season 2 Marvel’s Echo Spinoff Series

As you can see, getting to that magic number of 31 isn’t such a big leap when you really list everything out about the MCU slate we already know. Now speculation will turn toward what those four remaining projects could be. Honestly though, at this point, Marvel Studios has so much going on that we could easily be overlooking the obvious.

Even Victoria Alonso admits that Marvel Studios has a crazy number of spinning plates to keep up:

“It is a question about how are we handling multiple plates in the air at the same time, and the biggest thing is that sometimes the plates fall, and, you know, what are you going to do then? We want people to understand that the idea that we have, to tell these connected stories, it is important that the world knows that the characters we create, their stories have to do with how humans interact with each other.”

As long as Marvel Studios keeps nailing that human connection part in each project they do, the studio could have 100 projects in development and still nail it. By MCU Phase 5, they probably will!