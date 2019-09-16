Marvel Studios Ticket Sales Prove How Impressive Avengers: Endgame Really Is

Avengers: Endgame is still reeling in awards and records all over the world. One bright Reddit graphic shows just how massive the success of the film was, even compared to other juggernaut Marvel movies. The company has had such a clear run of success this year, and visual aids like the one on this page do a great job of putting the heft of these hits into perspective.

The bar chart shows Endgame at the top with over 310 million tickets sold. That number outstretches all the other Avengers films, including the original outing, by a considerable margin. Even strong performers like Black Panther and Spider-Man: Far From Home can’t hold a candle to the sway that the swan song for the original iteration of the team had over audiences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It has been nearly six months since Endgame first hit theaters and the climb through the record books has been swift. Those impressive box office numbers made the film the top-grossing film of all-time. James Cameron’s Avatar used to be the title holder in that regard but it couldn’t stand up to a re-release of the massive crossover. Even Avengers: Infinity War couldn’t stand up to the film that followed it.

Endgame topped Infinity War with a longer theatrical run that it passed with more than 140 days running. Even after all these months, the movie is still able to draw thousands of dollars in box office revenue. Black Panther is up next as that film ran for 175 days last year. While that film was a huge moment for Marvel Studios as well, the sheer ticket sales numbers show that Endgame is on a level all its own.

Avatar might have lost its spot in the record books, but James Cameron is hopeful about the future of the movie industry after the massive success of Avengers: Endgame. The director had previously expressed concern about superhero films and their omnipresent place in our popular culture as of late. But, he’s changing his tune here.

“It gives me a lot of hope,” Cameron told Deadline. “Avengers: Endgame is demonstrable proof that people will still go to movie theaters. The thing that scared me most about making Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 was that the market might have shifted so much that it simply was no longer possible to get people that excited about going and sitting in a dark room with a bunch of strangers to watch something.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.