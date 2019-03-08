Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Reportedly Eyeing ‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes for Role

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow is reportedly eyeing Riverdale star Camila Mendes for a “small supporting role,” according to a new report.

Specifically, That Hashtag Show claims Disney-owned Marvel is “very early in the process” of a search for an actress of color aged 15-25, and is now compiling a list of actresses for the unidentified role. This role is said to have been added in a rewrite to the Jac Schaeffer-penned script by The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby scribe Ned Benson.

Other young stars reportedly being looked at by the studio include Storm Reid (A Wrinkle In Time), Isabela Moner (Dora the Explorer), and Hannah Quinlivan (Skyscraper).

Hashtag recently reported the Cate Shortland-directed Black Widow is on the hunt for its lead villain, with Moonlight star Andre Holland said to be in the running. The role is only described as a “tough, dangerous and mysterious villain,” and is expected to be filled by “a Black British or African actor” between the ages of 30-45.

The site further claims Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson is a front-runner for an unidentified second female lead who would support Avengers star Scarlett Johansson, who has starred as the deadly super spy since 2010’s Iron Man 2.

In September, an alleged synopsis released through subscription-based film production tracker Production Weekly reported the film would center around a 22-year-old Natasha Romanoff, with most of the action revolving around New York City:

“At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. The standalone film will find Romanoff living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.”

The rumored plot synopsis places Black Widow in 2006, two years after the Marvel Cinematic Universe-launching Iron Man and six years before Natasha becomes a member of Earth’s mightiest heroes in The Avengers.

Marvel Studios next releases Captain Marvel, followed by Avengers: Endgame April 26th. Black Widow is due out in 2020.

