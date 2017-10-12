Kevin Feige Comments on the Possibility of a Marvel-Con

There are already conventions for Disney and Star Wars, so does that mean Marvel could join them?

At the moment, Marvel still plays a part in San Diego Comic-Con, but that presence has lessened over the last few years. In that time, Disney has enjoyed plenty of success with its D23 conference and Star Wars Celebration, conventions that focus solely on specific brands. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige shared his thoughts on if Marvel Studios could do something similar.

“Over the years there have been discussions about that,” Feige told Fandango. “I think what we try to do occasionally in San Diego we’re very proud of and think is a fun tradition. That being said, I think [Star Wars] Celebration is pretty amazing. I’ve been to a few Celebrations and the idea of doing something like that … I think we have enough content, and enough fans, and enough ideas that we could easily do something like that, I’m just not sure where or when.”

Marvel’s Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok were spotlighted during San Diego Comic-Con, but you could still do that if Marvel did want to spread its wings and form its own event. Marvel is putting out an average of three films per year now, and they are aiming for four at some point. That is more than sufficient, as Star Wars pulls it off with only one film per year and a tease of what’s coming next year.

This year alone Marvel could have promoted Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Thor: Ragnarok, with teases of upcoming footage from Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Infinity War. That’s not to mention all of the goings on in the comic universe, of which there were plenty this year.

It seems like this is more a matter of when as opposed to if, but just because they create their own event doesn’t mean they will have to stop showing things at San Diego Comic-Con.

While you’ll have to wait a bit for that to become a reality, you don’t have to wait much longer for Thor: Ragnarok, which hits theaters on November 3, 2017.