Marvel Studios Concept Artist Reveals Different Look For Rocket Raccoon

Given the five year time jump in the first act of Avengers: Endgame, every member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes got an upgrade in some ways. War Machine, Captain Marvel, and Thor had the most obvious changes, but others managed to go back to their comic book roots with their new costumes. Senior Visual Development Artist at Marvel Studios Jackson Sze revealed one such instance from the film with a new piece of concept art of none other than Rocket Raccoon.

Sze revealed that his design for the character was in line with his comic book appearances, which as you can see mimics the same color pattern and satchels down pat. In addition, the design included his new aviator goggles and a scarf “to complement his piloting skills.” Rocket managed to keep the goggles for the final cut of the film, a look we hope he keeps leading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A lot more regarding Rocket Raccoon was cut out of Avengers: Endgame including a touching tribute to the fallen Groot, a road trip with Scarlet Witch, and a meeting with Jane Foster in Asgard.

Here is my #RocketRaccoon design for #AvengersEndgame Going back to his comic roots with this one plus aviator goggles and scarf to complement his piloting skills. pic.twitter.com/zep0IYZrmg — Jackson Sze (@JacksonSze) November 22, 2019

“There was a long scene between Rocket and Jane Foster that was very funny,” co-writer Christopher Markus told Backstory Magazine previously. “We never shot it because in the end all you needed was what you saw, which was Rocket sneaking past because you didn’t have a primary Avenger in the scene, therefore there wasn’t a ton of emotional repair work to be done. It was just funny, which is nothing wrong. It was just sort of him explaining the ridiculous situation to her and her grasping it and jumping ahead of him on the science.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold and to stream on Disney+. Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie is out now, and can be ordered here.

