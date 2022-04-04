Marvel Studios Exec Speaks Out Against Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s Response to “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has revealed that she had a 45-minute conversation with Disney CEO Bob Chapek regarding Disney’s response to Florida’s controversial, recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill. At the GLAAD awards on Saturday, Alonso took the stage to accept the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film for Eternals and, in her acceptance remarks, revealed the conversation.

“I asked him to look around and truly if what we sell is entertainment for the family, we don’t choose what family,” Alonso said. “Family is this entire room. Family is the family in Texas, in Arizona, in Florida, and in my family, in my home. So, I ask you again Mr. Chapek: please respect—if we’re selling family—take a stand against all of these crazy outdated laws. Take a stand for family.”

Alonso, who is herself a part of the LGBTQIA+ community, continued by calling out Chapek and shared her opposition to the use of the word “tolerate” in terms of people in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Stop saying that you tolerate us—nobody tolerates me, let me tell you that,” Alonso said. “You tolerate the heat in Florida, the humidity in Arizona or Florida, and the dryness in Arizona and Texas. And you tolerate the tantrum in a two-year-old. But you don’t tolerate us. We deserve the right to live, love, and have. More importantly, we deserve an origin story.”

Chapek notably has had a soft stance on the Florida bill, though recently, the Disney corporation issued a statement on how it plans to move forward against the bill.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” the statement reads. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

Disney subsidiary Marvel Studios also issued a statement against HB 1557:

“We strongly denounce any and all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community,” the statement reads. “Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance, and respect.”

