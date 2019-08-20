Marvel Has Apparently Hired a Showrunner for Hawkeye Series

Even though it’s still two full years away, it appears progress is being made on Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series for Disney+. Though a showrunner has yet to be announced, one writer in the running for the gig took to Twitter to reveal she wasn’t hired for the position. Eureka and The 440 alum Amy Berg tweeted an image of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop from Matt Fraction and David Aja’s run revealing she was offered the role.

“I haven’t lost out on many jobs over my career, but I lost out on one today that stings just a bit,” Berg tweeted. “Sad to say, you’re not going to see my take on these two. I think you would’ve loved it.”

Again, no showrunner has been named but if they’re fielding pitches from potential writers, it’s but a matter of time before a report pops in one of the Hollywood trades. In typical Marvel fashion, little is known about the series outside the fact Jeremy Renner is returning to reprise his role as he trains a young Kate Bishop. Bishop has yet to be cast.

In a convention appearance earlier this year, Renner teased more things were to come in a post-Endgame world, though he wouldn’t say much else.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said at the time. “But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

