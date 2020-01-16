Marvel Studios Reportedly Delays Hawkeye Indefinitely (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Turns out Hawkeye is just fine, and on schedule for its original production date.

It’s going to be a bit longer before Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to one ace Marvel scooper, Disney+‘s Hawkeye has been delayed indefinitely. The news comes from Charles Murphy and his Murphy’s Multiverse website, where a new report suggests Marvel Studios is putting the Renner-led show on the back burner for the foreseeable future. In the report itself, there’s no mention of how long exactly the series will be pushed back.

At one point, it had been reported Marvel was circling Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld to star in the series in the fan-favorite role of Kate Bishop. Since Steinfeld is now a hot name amongst Hollywood circles, it’s plausible the Burbank-based studio wants to wait for her schedule to open up to guarantee she’ll board the project.

A much different, grimmer take would be the recent allegations surrounding Renner’s estranged relationship with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. Last October, court documents surfaced online showing Pacheco had accused the Avengers star of abuse. Renner has since denied any allegations related to that specific incident.

Hawkeye was one of the original series announced for Disney+ by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige last summer at San Diego Comic-Con. At the time, Renner was even on hand to help promote the show and some concept art that the studio brought to unveil to the masses at Hall H.

Last November, Steinfeld broke silence on the role by saying it wasn’t something “that’s necessarily happening.” In an interview promoting her new Apple TV show, the actor told RadioTimes that we have “to wait and find out, I guess.”

Hawkeye was originally set to debut on Disney+ next summer.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1s, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.