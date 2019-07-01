Here’s What Henry Cavill Could Look like as Marvel’s Adam Warlock

Artist BossLogic has imagined Man of Steel and The Witcher star Henry Cavill as Adam Warlock, a character expected to play a role in the cosmic future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The stars-faring Warlock, an otherworldly figure who played a pivotal role in such cosmic storylines as The Infinity Gauntlet and The Infinity War, was teased in the form of a golden cocoon revealed in one of the mid-credits teasers in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

There the cocoon was presented as a creation of Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), High Priestess of golden-skinned alien race the Sovereign. Calling her creation “Adam,” Ayesha dubbed the unseen being “the next step in our evolution” who would be “more capable of destroying the Guardians the Galaxy.”

“We never considered introducing him,” Joe Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame with brother Anthony, previously told ComicBook.com. “I think that exists more in the Guardians universe. That would have to be a James Gunn thing.”

Gunn, who returns to the MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, teased Warlock would play a “pretty important part” in the universe following his eventual introduction despite his omission from the two-part Avengers.

“Being a comic book fan, I don’t want to see a literal interpretation of a comic book I’ve read a hundred times because I don’t wanna go to a theater and know exactly what’s going to happen,” Joe Russo explained in 2018 when asked why Warlock didn’t appear during the two-part conclusion of the Infinity Saga despite his central role in the books.

“For me, it kind of ruins the experience of going to a movie. And sometimes we’ll take the arcs that have been assigned to different characters in the books and reassign them to other characters. Or we’re just taking inspiration from the books and really deviating from the storyline, in which case, the characters aren’t applicable to what we’re trying to do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

In 2018, a subset of Marvel fans launched a campaign lobbying for Cavill to join the Disney-owned MCU as Captain Britain.